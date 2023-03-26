Seasonably Cooler Temperatures and Drier Through Midweek: Appreciable Warm-up with Increasing Rain Chances by Late Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are enjoying relatively pleasant weather conditions under mostly sunny skies and that will continue into Sunday evening, although temperatures are running slightly below average and that will be the norm through at least Wednesday. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning will see an uptick in cloud cover as temperatures fall back into the low to mid-30s for overnight lows with winds gusting at times to 20+ mph, so it will be breezy. Temperatures look to remain slightly below normal Monday through Wednesday with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Conditions are expected to be mostly on the dry side although there is a shot for some very light showers across the southern and central tier on Tuesday as a disturbance rides across the area.

A warm-up is in store later in the week, with increasing rain chances closer to the end of the work week as well thanks to a strong low-pressure system that looks to impact the area on Friday. Temperatures are expected to begin moderating at or above normal on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 70s possible by Friday. A potent low-pressure system looks poised to impact the Midwest late Thursday into Friday. This looks to bring increasing chances for measurable rainfall late Thursday and again on Friday with thunderstorms also possible, some of which could be strong. Interested parties will want to monitor the weather conditions late week as March may indeed go out like a lion, ushering in an April that is no fooling!

