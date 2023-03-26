Seasonably Cooler Temperatures and Drier Through Midweek: Appreciable Warm-up with Increasing Rain Chances by Late Week

Chances for rain are low through midweek. Another storm system could start to spread precipitation into the area as early as Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly below normal through Wednesday then warmer temperatures will develop late in the week.
Temperatures will be slightly below normal through Wednesday, with highs from the low to mid...
Temperatures will be slightly below normal through Wednesday, with highs from the low to mid 50s, then warmer temperatures will develop late in the week.(WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are enjoying relatively pleasant weather conditions under mostly sunny skies and that will continue into Sunday evening, although temperatures are running slightly below average and that will be the norm through at least Wednesday. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning will see an uptick in cloud cover as temperatures fall back into the low to mid-30s for overnight lows with winds gusting at times to 20+ mph, so it will be breezy. Temperatures look to remain slightly below normal Monday through Wednesday with daytime highs in the low to mid-50s. Conditions are expected to be mostly on the dry side although there is a shot for some very light showers across the southern and central tier on Tuesday as a disturbance rides across the area.

A warm-up is in store later in the week, with increasing rain chances closer to the end of the work week as well thanks to a strong low-pressure system that looks to impact the area on Friday. Temperatures are expected to begin moderating at or above normal on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 70s possible by Friday. A potent low-pressure system looks poised to impact the Midwest late Thursday into Friday. This looks to bring increasing chances for measurable rainfall late Thursday and again on Friday with thunderstorms also possible, some of which could be strong. Interested parties will want to monitor the weather conditions late week as March may indeed go out like a lion, ushering in an April that is no fooling!

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
K-9 Dioji
Quincy police dog put down after final ride and walk
Fire breaks out at ADM facility in Quincy
Fire breaks out at ADM facility in Quincy
Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting

Latest News

Not a full day of clouds
Some showers for Sunday
Sun should break out Saturday afternoon
Improving Weather Today
The probability is low but the threat is there for a little snow on Saturday morning
Snow possible
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday