Some showers for Sunday

Not a full day of clouds
Not a full day of clouds(Brian Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There are a few isolated showers possible for Sunday, but overall it will be a partly cloudy day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Monday will be slightly cooler with more cloud cover, and there will be another chance of scattered showers on both Monday and Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures will be near 50° on both days. We are already tracking a storm system that will affect the Midwest on Friday with showers and thunderstorms. At present, it appears that the storm system will be strong enough to produce some strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midwest. It is currently uncertain where the strongest thunderstorms will be. Temperatures on Friday will surge to the mid to upper 60s with a southwest wind that will be somewhat breezy. We will continue to monitor the potential for thunderstorms on Friday and issue a weather alert if necessary.

