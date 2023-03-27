Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 26th, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jayson Lohmeyer

Grace Potter

Jared Schwerer

Gary Beckman

Liz Tenk

Marian Young

Jody Lister

Donald Manker

Mike Basler

Jerry Talton

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 27th, 2023

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 27, 2023

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
March 27, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 26, 2023

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
March 26, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 25, 2023

Updated: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 25, 2023

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 25th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 24th, 2023

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 24, 2023

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 24, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 23, 2023

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 23, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 23, 2023

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 22, 2023

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
March 22, 2023.