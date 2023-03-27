Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 26th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jayson Lohmeyer

Grace Potter

Jared Schwerer

Gary Beckman

Liz Tenk

Marian Young

Jody Lister

Donald Manker

Mike Basler

Jerry Talton

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.