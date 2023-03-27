Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 27th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jeannie Oenning

Debbie Voss

Josh Tenk

Kermit Barrett

Lori DeVine

Mark Voepel

Leland Dickerson

Sara Adam

Jacob Gill

Piper Sill

Chris Meyer

ANNIVERSARIES

Wesley & Stacey Elledge

Steve & Susan Lowenberg

Harry & Crystal Riley

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.