Friday could hold strong storms

QUINCY (WGEM) - In the next 48 hours temperatures will be running cooler than what is normal for this time of year. There is a limited potential for a couple of isolated showers on Tuesday morning after that, we will see some sunshine and a gradually clearing sky. Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday a surge of warmer air will ride into the region. I do expect to see high temperatures on Thursday in the mid-60s. There will be some scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder early on Thursday morning, but we will end up with a mostly sunny sky.

Our attention really has been focused on Friday as there is some concern there could be some strong to severe storms Friday night. There are two scenarios that may play out. One scenario is the warm air surges out ahead of a cold front and we get a few hours of sunshine to heat things up. Showers and thunderstorms hold off and do not fire up until the cold front approaches the region. That would then cause thunderstorms to be of the severe variety. With all modes of severe weather possible, including tornadic activity. The second scenario would be that showers and even a few thunderstorms develop ahead of the cold front. The showers and associated cloud cover would inhibit temperatures from warming into the 70s and keep our high temperatures in the mid to low 60s. The cooler temperatures would greatly inhibit the potential for strong to severe storms on Friday and Friday night. This is something for us to keep an eye on at this time. We do not have a Weather Alert for Friday, yet. But this may be something that we will consider late Tuesday if forecast data becomes more definitive

