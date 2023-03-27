Hospital Report: March 27, 2023

Deaths:

Janice R. Wiewel, age 75, of Quincy died on March 24 in her home.

Betty L. Havenner Alley, age 90, of Hannibal died on March 26 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Grace Anna Edmiston, age 84, of Keokuk died on March 24 at Mississippi Valley Healthcare in Keokuk.

Births:

Chance Renard and Keri Madding of Ewing, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Bryan Paden and Sarah Rice of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Casey and Shelby Bowman of Taylor, Missouri welcomed a girl.

copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.