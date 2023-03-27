Insight acquires Blessing Health Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Insight Institute announced on Monday that they have officially acquired Blessing Health Keokuk.

Insight said it is seeking federal and state regulatory approval to reopen the hospital as a new entity. They said they plan to continue serving southern Iowa.

“We may start with a Rural Emergency Hospital designation, but that doesn’t mean we will end up doing that long-term,” said Insight chief strategy officer Atif Bawahab. “We want to be adaptable and flexible in responding to the healthcare needs of the community, whether it’s the REH designation or other service lines, such as primary care or behavioral health.”

Insight said more information of the acquisition will be available in the next few weeks.

According to Keokuk city officials, Insight, headquartered in Flint, Michigan, is a growing health network in the Midwest with surgical centers across Michigan, a hospital in Warren, Michigan, and a 400-bed acute care hospital in the heart of Chicago’s southside community.

