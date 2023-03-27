A little unseasonably cool the next 3 days

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures this Monday morning are starting off in the 30s. We have a mixture of clear skies and some clouds. Winds are flowing in from the north/northwest at about calm to 10 mph. We will continue to have some clouds through the morning, but some of those clouds will gradually dissipate. Therefore, I am expecting a mostly sunny day overall. Daytime highs will be cooler than yesterday, due to a cold front that came through yesterday. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. That is a little unseasonably cool for this time of year.

Late this evening and into tonight, clouds will begin to move into the area ahead of our next little weather system. A weak cold front will move through early tomorrow morning. There will be limited moisture and forcing with this front, so I am not expecting a big impact from it. As the front moves through though, some very light scattered rain showers will be possible. A few wet snowflakes may mix in also, but that is all I am expecting as far as wintry precipitation goes. Since these showers will be scattered, some will miss out on the rain. With the rain being so light, some will end up with just some wet sidewalks/cars while others could get up to 0.01″. We will have a cloudy first half of the day tomorrow, before we gradually start to see the clouds clearing. Daytime highs will be similar to today’s, upper 40s to low 50s.

