Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court

MACOMB (WGEM) - The man arrested Saturday following a house party shooting in Macomb Friday night made his first court appearance Monday.

Donell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb, appeared via Skype with a public defender before Judge Nigel Graham at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

During the court proceedings, it was learned that police recognized Williams based on witness descriptions from the incident.

Williams was found walking along North Clay in Macomb Saturday with a backpack.

Police arrested Williams and obtained a warrant to search his backpack where they found over a pound and a half of cannabis and a ghost gun.

Police said Williams previously had a FOID card, but it had been revoked.

Williams will appear for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. on April 12.

Williams’ bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

This is still an on-going investigation, anyone with information should call the Macomb Police Department at 309-833-4505 or the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.

Police said anyone with video of the incident should email it to citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

