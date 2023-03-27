Target opening date delayed until August

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Target under construction in Quincy was previously scheduled to open in May, but Mayor Mike Troup says the opening date is now pushed back to August.

Troup said he spoke to the company and the developer two weeks ago and supply chain issues have delayed the delivery of building materials.

Troup said interior work is now underway, but the city still doesn’t have a clear picture of what it will look like.

“That will be coming closer for the final inspection, to make sure the aisles, there’s the flow of traffic for emergencies, etc. So we will see that, but I don’t expect that until sometime this summer,” Troup said.

Troup said the developers are pleased with Quincy and the local workforce.

He said the developers that brought Target to Quincy are also interested in potentially bringing other businesses to town, that includes other retail and fast food chains. No specifics have been given.

Target coming to Quincy could boost the cities economy.

Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said the store will create local jobs and attract other businesses to the area.

He said that is something Quincy is already seeing.

“You’re seeing a lot of investment in what we would call anchor stores, storefronts. So whether it be the K-Mart property turning into Target. You’re seeing the old County Market now being turned into a Planet Fitness and having that area developed,” Moore said.

Moore said Quincy’s retail incentive programs helped bring Target to town. He said that has also put them on the radar for other retail and fast food chains looking to expand.

When it comes to the number of jobs the store could create, Mayor Mike Troup said that is still unknown right now.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.