Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail

Adams County Jail
Adams County Jail(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department reported Tuesday that it was investigating a gastrointestinal illness at the Adams County Jail.

Health officials said the investigation was requested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department after several inmates became ill.

Officials said the investigation is being done to determine the origin of the illness.

Health officials said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Donnell Williams
Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court

Latest News

two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Two-vehicle car crash on IL-106 near Winchester
Bond would support construction of new facilities in Monroe City School District
Monroe City elementary school bond on April 4 ballot
Quincy Township wants to purchase the city’s annex building for $347,000.
Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex
Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex
Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex