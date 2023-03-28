Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department reported Tuesday that it was investigating a gastrointestinal illness at the Adams County Jail.

Health officials said the investigation was requested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department after several inmates became ill.

Officials said the investigation is being done to determine the origin of the illness.

Health officials said more information would be released when it becomes available.

