Hospital Report: March 28, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Deaths:

John P. Lampton, age 62, of Hannibal died on March 26 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Beverly J. Hetheriton Oglesby, age 84, of Hannibal died on March 27 in Portage, Michigan.

Barbara Ann “Barb” Carpenter, age 68, of Hannibal died on March 23 in Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Larry N. freeman, age 83, of Quincy died on March 24 in his home.

JoAnn McKenzie, age 83, of Hannibal died on March 25.

Arlene E. Saeger, age 89, of Quincy died on March 24 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

David Allen and Briahna Battle of Quincy welcomed a boy.

