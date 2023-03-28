Light, scattered morning rain followed by sunshine

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another chilly morning with temperatures mainly in the 30s. Hannibal, and Paris, Missouri, however, are in the low 40s. We have cloudy skies as our next weather system approaches the Tri-States. This weather system is in the form of a weak cold front. As this front moves through, a little bit of rain will be possible. The rain will be confined to the morning hours, it will be scattered (so not everyone will see the rain), and it will be very light. If you happen to pull up a radar this morning, do not let it fool you. First of all, it may appear as if it is snowing outside. We certainly have snow further up in the atmosphere, but as it falls it melts into a cold rain drop. Nonetheless, you may see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain. Secondly, there is still some dry air in place, so even though the radar may be showing precipitation over your house it will initially evaporate before it can reach the ground. Once the rain can finally reach the ground, it will be so light that rainfall totals will be less than 0.01″. Into this afternoon, a large area of high pressure will start to settle into our region. This will clear out the clouds and lead to sunshine for the rest of the day. Daytime highs will be similar to yesterday, in the upper 40s for the far northern tier with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 50s.

The high pressure will keep our skies clear tonight with light winds. This will lead to slightly colder nighttime lows, in the low 30s. Therefore, tomorrow morning will be colder. Tomorrow morning will start off rather cloudy as another cold front starts to head our way. When the front moves through, I am not expecting any precipitation. After the front passes, gradually the clouds should start to break apart. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s again.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.