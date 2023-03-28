Monroe City elementary school bond on April 4 ballot

Bond would support construction of new facilities in Monroe City School District
Bond would support construction of new facilities in Monroe City School District(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - On April 4, Monroe City voters will decide whether or not to approve a $6.7 million bond that would pay for improvements to the elementary school.

Monroe City R-1 School District superintendent Tony DeGrave said the bond would allow them to construct 11 additional classrooms for the elementary school and construct a multipurpose room for their elementary PE students, which can also free up space for their middle school auditorium for community use as well. He said any money leftover would be put towards the elementary school for repairs.

“We need to make sure our buildings are up to date. We have to make sure that we’re following the life expectancy of roofs, shingles, windows, doors, our community has been so supportive of that in the past and this really is the community center, the school is,” DeGrave said.

He said if the bond passes they would start construction in 2024, it’s not sure when the new facilities will be up and running. He said the bond would not raise taxes.

He said the construction of the new facility would allow them to move their kindergarten through 4th grade class out of the old building and into the new one. DeGrave He said they then plan on turning the old elementary school into a childcare facility.

Pre-school teacher Sara Clark said that childcare center would provide care for up to 70 children. She said before that, they would have to repair some leaks in pipes, but also renovate the bathrooms and sinks to fit the size of the students as well. She said being able to offer childcare would benefit the community greatly.

“We know those kiddos learn the most within their first five years of life so we can make sure those kids are meeting their developmental milestones, and then they can go on, so when they enter kindergarten, they are ready to be learners,” she said. “They are already up to where they need to be and we can help them continue to grow and succeed in their school career.”

Clark said there is no timeline to when they would open that facility.

DeGrave said the community would be able to use the childcare center which could help the childcare shortage the area is facing.

Clark said she hopes they can also offer infant care when they open up the child care facility as well if it’s successful.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Donnell Williams
Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court

Latest News

"Crosstown Showdown" QND vs. QHS Girls Soccer Highlights On The Way From Flinn
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) Crosstown Showdown Sports Tease At Ten
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Huskies of Hersey At "The Ferd"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Face Hersey Huskies On The IHSA Diamond At "The Ferd"
QHS Lady Blue Devils Play Host To QND On The IHSA Soccer Pitch As The "Crosstown Showdown"...
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) "Crosstown Showdown" Rolls On At Flinn Memorial Stadium With The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS Hosting QND On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
Quincy Township wants to purchase the city’s annex building for $347,000.
Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex