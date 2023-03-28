Monroe City elementary school bond on April 4 ballot

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - On April 4, Monroe City voters will decide whether or not to approve a $6.7 million bond that would pay for improvements to the elementary school.

Monroe City R-1 School District superintendent Tony DeGrave said the bond would allow them to construct 11 additional classrooms for the elementary school and construct a multipurpose room for their elementary PE students, which can also free up space for their middle school auditorium for community use as well. He said any money leftover would be put towards the elementary school for repairs.

“We need to make sure our buildings are up to date. We have to make sure that we’re following the life expectancy of roofs, shingles, windows, doors, our community has been so supportive of that in the past and this really is the community center, the school is,” DeGrave said.

He said if the bond passes they would start construction in 2024, it’s not sure when the new facilities will be up and running. He said the bond would not raise taxes.

He said the construction of the new facility would allow them to move their kindergarten through 4th grade class out of the old building and into the new one. DeGrave He said they then plan on turning the old elementary school into a childcare facility.

Pre-school teacher Sara Clark said that childcare center would provide care for up to 70 children. She said before that, they would have to repair some leaks in pipes, but also renovate the bathrooms and sinks to fit the size of the students as well. She said being able to offer childcare would benefit the community greatly.

“We know those kiddos learn the most within their first five years of life so we can make sure those kids are meeting their developmental milestones, and then they can go on, so when they enter kindergarten, they are ready to be learners,” she said. “They are already up to where they need to be and we can help them continue to grow and succeed in their school career.”

Clark said there is no timeline to when they would open that facility.

DeGrave said the community would be able to use the childcare center which could help the childcare shortage the area is facing.

Clark said she hopes they can also offer infant care when they open up the child care facility as well if it’s successful.

