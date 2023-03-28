Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council continue to decide the possible sale of the city’s downtown City Hall Annex Building.

This comes after several weeks of tabling the issue at other meetings.

Quincy Township wants to purchase the city’s annex building for $347,000.

The township said they have excess Personal Property Replacement Tax Funds they’d like to purchase the annex with.

Quincy Township is seeking to purchase the building because future renovation plans at city hall would force township offices to move to the basement.

Mayor Mike Troupe said City Hall renovation plans are not final yet, and he doesn’t expect them to be completed before the end of 2024.

He said he doesn’t see a need to sell the building at this time.

“I’m not convinced that the township office couldn’t be accommodated here if they do not wanna move to city hall, that’s fine, but they need to look at what is the tax burden when they, if they decide to buy the building, the maintenance costs, repair costs, etcetera,” Troup said.

Troup said he suggests the township board members look into buying or renting another location before focusing on purchasing the annex building.

Troup said he believes the best option to sell the annex building is through an auction, allowing any person who wants to place a bid to purchase, to do so.

Also discussed in council tonight:

Troup appointed Illija Cucuk to the BET on Q committee as restaurant representative. That started today and ends March 31, 2025.

Aldermen gave approval to a bid for street and sidewalk maintenance. But the Illinois Department of Transportation still has to approve that.

Council said yes to giving $100,000 in TIF funds to renovate four rental units in the 200 block of N 6th Street.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.