Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the Better Business Bureau in Quincy said there have been reports of a door-to-door scam going on.

One resident, MaryAnn Elvin, said she experienced it over the weekend when a man approached her mother’s house claiming he was a satellite salesperson.

“He even knew her name,” Elvin said. “You just don’t expect it on a Sunday afternoon to have someone show up on your doorstep and know your name.”

Elvin said her mother was not interested in the man’s service, but he still proceeded to ask for her birthday, credit card information and social security number. He said he would come on Tuesday afternoon to install the satellite.

“We were so happy she didn’t provide her personal identification information,” Elvin said.

Elvin said when she found out, she called the company and got the Adams County Sheriff’s Department involved.

“He kept trying to talk over me,” Elvin said. “And I had to keep insisting that if there was a service, that it needs to be canceled, we’re not interested, and you have no authorization to be on the property.”

Elvin said a deputy reached out to the company and reiterated that back to the man.

Don O’Brien with the local BBB said in a statement, “This would be a good reminder for people, especially senior citizens who are most often targeted by these folks. You need a permit to solicit in Quincy and Hannibal city limits.”

The BBB has a list of red flags to look out for when dealing with door-to-door sales con artists. You can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.