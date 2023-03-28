Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Donnell Williams
Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court

Latest News

Bond would support construction of new facilities in Monroe City School District
Monroe City elementary school bond on April 4 ballot
"Crosstown Showdown" QND vs. QHS Girls Soccer Highlights On The Way From Flinn
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) Crosstown Showdown Sports Tease At Ten
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Huskies of Hersey At "The Ferd"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Face Hersey Huskies On The IHSA Diamond At "The Ferd"
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan