Two-vehicle car crash on IL-106 near Winchester

two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
By Anna Brandon
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, IL (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police and emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at Old 36, near Winchester on Tuesday morning.

According to ISP, as of 7:15 a.m. all eastbound and westbound traffic was shut down on IL-106 west of Winchester. Eastbound traffic was diverted into Moore Road/ Old Highway Road from IL-106 west of the crash scene. The westbound traffic was diverted to Old 36 into Winchester.

ISP urged drivers to slow down near the scene, and find alternative routes to avoid the area.

ISP anticipated IL-106 would be shut down in the area for several hours while the scene was being processed.

