VITA program available for help of filing taxes

QUINCY (WGEM) - A tax program known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program offers free tax help to low to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns.

This program has been going on for over 40 years where certified volunteers sponsored by various organizations receive training to help prepare basic tax returns for both federal and state taxes.

Director for the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, Mike Drew says although it is geared towards seniors, the program is available for all ages as long as they make $73,000 or less.

Drew says this program is beneficial for anyone needing help.

“Especially for seniors, but really anyone that’s struggling with their budget, tax preparation can be fairly simple but it can be expensive as well.” Drew said, “We can provide basic tax preparation for no cost, through this volunteer program.”

They still have appointments available, however, it is first come first serve. To register you can call (217) 223-7904.

