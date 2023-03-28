VITA program available for help of filing taxes

VITA program is to help seniors, and anyone lese making a salary under $73,000.
VITA program is to help seniors, and anyone lese making a salary under $73,000.(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A tax program known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program offers free tax help to low to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns.

This program has been going on for over 40 years where certified volunteers sponsored by various organizations receive training to help prepare basic tax returns for both federal and state taxes.

Director for the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, Mike Drew says although it is geared towards seniors, the program is available for all ages as long as they make $73,000 or less.

Drew says this program is beneficial for anyone needing help.

“Especially for seniors, but really anyone that’s struggling with their budget, tax preparation can be fairly simple but it can be expensive as well.” Drew said, “We can provide basic tax preparation for no cost, through this volunteer program.”

They still have appointments available, however, it is first come first serve. To register you can call (217) 223-7904.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Donnell Williams
Suspect in Macomb shooting appears in court

Latest News

Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Adams County Jail
Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Fatal two-vehicle crash on IL-106 near Winchester
Bond would support construction of new facilities in Monroe City School District
Monroe City elementary school bond on April 4 ballot