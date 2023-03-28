WEATHE ALERT - Friday Thunderstorms

By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A bit on the quiet side and a bit on the cool side for Wednesday. There will be some sunshine and high temperatures only top out near 50. Thursday we will see an increasing southerly wind flow that will pump our temperatures up to the mid-60s. It will be a Breezy day gusting out of the south from 20 to 30 mph. That southerly wind will usher in some moisture out ahead of a storm system riding into the Midwest Friday. There is a high likelihood that there will be severe storms in the Midwest on Friday. The question is just where those severe storms will develop and how widespread they will be. Right now it appears as if the greatest threat for severe storms would be right next to the area of low pressure, which would track in the parts of Central Iowa. The timing for potential severe storms would be late Friday afternoon through Friday night. We do have a weather alert for thunderstorms on Friday late afternoon through evening. The certainty that there will be severe weather right here in the Tri-States is a little dubious.

Warmer temps surging Friday
Warmer temps surging Friday(Brian inman)

Friday high temperatures should be near 70 degrees and those warm temperatures are just one of the ingredients that are thrown into the pot and the recipe for severe weather. Beyond that, we are looking at a cool Saturday with a northerly wind and high temperatures that only top out around 50 degrees. Sunday however, is a nice rebound it’ll be breezy but it’ll be sunny and high temperatures on Sunday should top out near 70 degrees. Pay close attention to the forecast between now and Friday as we will have multiple updates on the potential for severe weather.

