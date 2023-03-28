WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 27) QHS Girls Head Soccer Head Coach Travis Dinkheller Offers Insight On Tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Flinn Memorial Stadium vs. QND

Undefeated Lady Blue Devils Will Play Host To The Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame
QHS Girls Head Soccer Head Coach Travis Dinkheller Offers Insight On Tonight's "Crosstown Showdown" At Flinn Memorial Stadium vs. QND
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After dropping two tough games against Quincy Notre Dame last season, the (2-0-2) Quincy High Girls Soccer team will be ready to go tonight when they play host to the Lady Raiders. The annual “Crosstown Showdown” match-up should be highly spirited and filled with emotion from the start at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

We’ll check in with QHS head girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller to get his insight on this evening’s game could turn out on the pitch between these two big Gem City rivals.

