WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QND Raiders Face The Huskies of Hersey On The IHSA Diamond At “The Ferd”

Monday, March 27, 2023

IHSA Baseball

Hersey 12

Quincy Notre Dame 4

Beardstown 4

Rushville-industry 10

RIHS: 12 hits / 2 Errors

Bushnell Prairie-City 11

West Central (Biggsville) 0

Liberty 1

Illini West 0

IW: Nick Burns ( CG / 6K / 5H / 0 ER )

IW: Carter Chapin (3-For-4)

IW Chargers Now (2-3) On The Season

(2-3) IW Will Travel To Rushville-Industry On Wednesday

MSHSAA Baseball

Canton 9

Monroe City 0

CHS Tigers: Preston Brewer (15K On The Night)

Highland Cougars 12

Brookfield 5

HHS Now (2-0) On The Season

Louisiana 0

Wellsville-Middletown 2

Centralia 3

Clark County 4

College Baseball

NJCAA

GM 1

John Wood 8

Danville Area 3

JWCC: Payton Clampitt ( 6 IP / 4K / 2 ER )

GM 2

John Wood 6

Danville Area 4

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

GM 1

(4) Baker 9

Culver-Stockton College 0

GM 2

(4) Baker 5

Culver-Stockton College 0

C-SC Now (6-18) On The Season

C-SC Now (1-15) In The Heart

