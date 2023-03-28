WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QND Raiders Face The Huskies of Hersey On The IHSA Diamond At “The Ferd”

Raiders Send (JR) Ethan Rose To The Hill Against HHS On Monday
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Huskies of Hersey At "The Ferd"
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Play Host To The Huskies of Hersey At "The Ferd"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, March 27, 2023

IHSA Baseball

Hersey 12

Quincy Notre Dame 4

Beardstown 4

Rushville-industry 10

RIHS: 12 hits / 2 Errors

Bushnell Prairie-City 11

West Central (Biggsville) 0

Liberty 1

Illini West 0

IW: Nick Burns ( CG / 6K / 5H / 0 ER )

IW: Carter Chapin (3-For-4)

IW Chargers Now (2-3) On The Season

(2-3) IW Will Travel To Rushville-Industry On Wednesday

MSHSAA Baseball

Canton 9

Monroe City 0

CHS Tigers: Preston Brewer (15K On The Night)

Highland Cougars 12

Brookfield 5

HHS Now (2-0) On The Season

Louisiana 0

Wellsville-Middletown 2

Centralia 3

Clark County 4

College Baseball

NJCAA

GM 1

John Wood 8

Danville Area 3

JWCC: Payton Clampitt ( 6 IP / 4K / 2 ER )

GM 2

John Wood 6

Danville Area 4

NAIA

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

GM 1

(4) Baker 9

Culver-Stockton College 0

GM 2

(4) Baker 5

Culver-Stockton College 0

C-SC Now (6-18) On The Season

C-SC Now (1-15) In The Heart

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QHS Lady Blue Devils Play Host To QND At Flinn Memorial Stadium During “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Match-Up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Crosstown Showdown" Quincy Lady Blue Devils Host Quincy Notre Dame On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Shared Video

Bassett Ambulance Crash

Updated: 11 hours ago

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 23

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Going to Cardinals opener? Here’s what’s new for fans in 2023

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By John Potts
St. Louis Cardinals fans making the trek to Busch Stadium for Thursday’s season opener will notice many changes for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 26th) College Softball Highlights (QU, CSC)

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 25th) QHS Girls Soccer Tournament Highlights (QHS, QND, Hannibal)

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QHS Girls Soccer Tournament Highlights

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

College Softball Highlights

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week

Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT