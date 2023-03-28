WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QND Raiders Face The Huskies of Hersey On The IHSA Diamond At “The Ferd”
Raiders Send (JR) Ethan Rose To The Hill Against HHS On Monday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, March 27, 2023
IHSA Baseball
Hersey 12
Quincy Notre Dame 4
Beardstown 4
Rushville-industry 10
RIHS: 12 hits / 2 Errors
Bushnell Prairie-City 11
West Central (Biggsville) 0
Liberty 1
Illini West 0
IW: Nick Burns ( CG / 6K / 5H / 0 ER )
IW: Carter Chapin (3-For-4)
IW Chargers Now (2-3) On The Season
(2-3) IW Will Travel To Rushville-Industry On Wednesday
MSHSAA Baseball
Canton 9
Monroe City 0
CHS Tigers: Preston Brewer (15K On The Night)
Highland Cougars 12
Brookfield 5
HHS Now (2-0) On The Season
Louisiana 0
Wellsville-Middletown 2
Centralia 3
Clark County 4
College Baseball
NJCAA
GM 1
John Wood 8
Danville Area 3
JWCC: Payton Clampitt ( 6 IP / 4K / 2 ER )
GM 2
John Wood 6
Danville Area 4
NAIA
Heart Of America Athletic Conference
GM 1
(4) Baker 9
Culver-Stockton College 0
GM 2
(4) Baker 5
Culver-Stockton College 0
C-SC Now (6-18) On The Season
C-SC Now (1-15) In The Heart
