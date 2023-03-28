WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 23) Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls To A Win Over KHS During Their Season Opener And Rushville-Industry Track Standout Katie Park Signs With QU Hawks

QU Lady Hawks Lacrosse Team Falls To Defeat On The Road
Hannibal Lady Raiders Post A Win On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch & Rushville-Industry Track & Cross...
Hannibal Lady Raiders Post A Win On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch & Rushville-Industry Track & Cross Country Standout Katie Park Signs With Quincy University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On The MSHSAA soccer pitch this evening, the Lady Pirates of Hannibal had a chance to showcase their firepower on the turf against visiting Kirksville this season at Porter Stadium. HHS was able to post a big 7-0 win against the Lady Tigers during their first home game of the 2023 season. We’ll have an update.

In the IHSA ranks, Rushville-Industry Track And Cross Country standout Katie Park signed a “National Letter of Intent” with Quincy University earlier today. We’ll have details.

And on college lacrosse news and notes, the Lady Hawks of QU had a rough outing on the road. We’ll have an update on their latest exploits on the turf.

