WIU tuition, other price increases approved for 2023-2024 school year

Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, new entering students will pay 3% more in tuition and 4%...
Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, new entering students will pay 3% more in tuition and 4% more in housing and dining and other fees.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Starting next school year, Western Illinois University will charge 3% more for tuition, housing and dining, and 4% more in fees.

The fees rate increase would hike prices an extra $4.03 per credit hour for new entering students enrolled in face-to-face course in Macomb, and an extra $23.23 per credit hour for students at the Quad Cities campus.

”Many of our students are covered by aid, different aid, whether it’s MAP or Pell, both of which are going up next year, or AIM HIGH Institutional, so some of those increases will help offset the increase in tuition and fees,” Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration, Shannon Sutton, said.

Tuition rates will increase from $317.18 per credit hour to $326.70.

Since the 2020-2021 school year, tuition rates per credit hour have jumped approximately $30. For a student enrolled in a standard 15 credit hour semester, or 30 credit hours per school year overall, the change has jumped from approximately $8,883 to $9,801.

New entering students seeking a standard dorm room with one roommate will pay an extra $420 for a full school year. Since 2021, double occupancy rooms have gone from $9,800 to $10,920.

“It’s a modest increase for both [housing and dining, tuition and fees rates], but costs have gone up for everybody,” Sutton added. “If you think of home, groceries, consumables, utilities have gone up significantly.”

Sutton said students who are protected by the Gilbert Cost Guarantee Program won’t be effected by the price hike. The price increase comes after WIU Board of Trustees approval in their spring semester meeting.

Minutes from the March Board of Trustees meeting:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Fatal two-vehicle crash on IL-106 near Winchester
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting

Latest News

VITA program is to help seniors, and anyone lese making a salary under $73,000.
VITA program available for help of filing taxes
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
Adams County Jail
Health department investigating illness at Adams County Jail
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Fatal two-vehicle crash on IL-106 near Winchester