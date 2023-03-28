WIU tuition, other price increases approved for 2023-2024 school year

MACOMB (WGEM) - Starting next school year, Western Illinois University will charge 3% more for tuition, housing and dining, and 4% more in fees.

The fees rate increase would hike prices an extra $4.03 per credit hour for new entering students enrolled in face-to-face course in Macomb, and an extra $23.23 per credit hour for students at the Quad Cities campus.

”Many of our students are covered by aid, different aid, whether it’s MAP or Pell, both of which are going up next year, or AIM HIGH Institutional, so some of those increases will help offset the increase in tuition and fees,” Interim Vice President for Finance and Administration, Shannon Sutton, said.

Tuition rates will increase from $317.18 per credit hour to $326.70.

Since the 2020-2021 school year, tuition rates per credit hour have jumped approximately $30. For a student enrolled in a standard 15 credit hour semester, or 30 credit hours per school year overall, the change has jumped from approximately $8,883 to $9,801.

New entering students seeking a standard dorm room with one roommate will pay an extra $420 for a full school year. Since 2021, double occupancy rooms have gone from $9,800 to $10,920.

“It’s a modest increase for both [housing and dining, tuition and fees rates], but costs have gone up for everybody,” Sutton added. “If you think of home, groceries, consumables, utilities have gone up significantly.”

Sutton said students who are protected by the Gilbert Cost Guarantee Program won’t be effected by the price hike. The price increase comes after WIU Board of Trustees approval in their spring semester meeting.

