Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 29th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Mary Lou Hays
Emme Tournear
Linda Tracy
Gaige Fenton
Tammy Blakeman
Andy Daniels
Mary McDaniel
Virginia Kaelber
Heather Hoffman
Della Hollensteiner
Joni Mosby
Lilli Foster
Terry Lindsey
Jim Daniels
Cole Sigler
Jim Peretic
Emme Rose Tournear
Jajuan Foster
Mary Durbin
ANNIVERSARIES
Russ & Kay Miles
Ron & Joyce Mast
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.