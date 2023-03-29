College fair shows students the opportunities open to them

QUINCY (WGEM) - Representatives from colleges and universities converged at Quincy University today to give high school students a look at post-graduation options.

Students from all over the Tri-States gathered today at Quincy University for the college fair, as many wanted to know more about the opportunities available to them.

Students rotated through talking to more than 50 colleges and universities from in and out of state.

Hundreds of students searched for their future opportunities, but many, like junior Liberty student Anna Wheelock, hardly knew where to start.

“We’re here to learn more about like our interest and how we can incorporate that into our future,” Wheelock said. “I’m looking for a university that is very open to people who are unsure of where they want to go in the future or like what career course they want to go.”

That is why these institutions come, to open up options for students.

“I’ve learned that there’s more to their colleges than what I am just looking at, like my interest is architecture and so I’ve learned that there can be a little more programs outside of that that interest me as well,” Wheelock said.

When searching for a university herself, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Associate Director of Admissions Jennifer Harbaugh said committing to SIUE was all because of the recruiter who invested in her.

“This process is exciting, but overwhelming and so to me, to be able to turn around and kind of pass that on and pay it forward and do it for other student and their families there’s nothing more rewarding than that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s great to bring a lot of different schools to one location, makes it easy for students to stop and connect with different universities and get questions answered. We all do things a little different, so even if someone is unsure of where they want to go, its a good opportunity just to get information in general.”

The students aren’t the only ones hoping to benefit from this event.

“This really for some students might be the very first time they meet SIUE or another college university,” Harbaugh said.

For Harbaugh, meeting face to face was essential.

“Of course we spend time in the office, but really getting out here in the field is what it’s all about, making those personal connections and then serving as a resource even after we meet with students,” Harbaugh said. “It really helps build that relationship and support for us to move forward and just be there for them in their search process.”

The Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling sponsored The Illinois Regional College Fair. QU, as well as John Wood Community College, are members of the IACAC. Each institute takes turns hosting the event on their campus every spring.

Quincy University Vice President for Enrollment Management Tom Oliver said the event benefits all party’s.

“For the colleges who are here today, I think that this is an opportunity to identify students who have a serious interest in their institution, so that when they go back to their campuses, they can then turn around and follow up to say, ‘Hey, it was great to meet you at the QU College Fair, would like to talk to you more about your interest in our institution?’ and then the relationship can just grow from there,” Oliver said.

Wheelock said that although it was an opportunity for her to connect with universities, it also gave her a chance to talk with other students from surrounding communities who may one day attend the same university.

The free event was open to the public, inviting students, teachers and parents.

