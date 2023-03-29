High school closet provides students full prom experience

QUINCY (WGEM) - Prom season is here and a local high school is looking for your help.

In January, Quincy High School launched a new program called The Blue Devil Closet. The closet provides students with new or lightly used clothes, shoes and accessories.

As they prepare for prom, more and more students are visiting the closet, trying to find their dream outfit for free.

The closet has already given more than 25 dresses to students who would not have been able to afford one.

QHS Vice Principle Kris Klingele said it has allowed all students an equal opportunity to experience these special moments.

“Everybody comes from a different walk of life and everybody has a story and so it is just an opportunity for them to come in root around, find what you need and take it home and use it,” Klingele said. “It’s been amazing and everything from shoes to accessories to even little purses, it’s again a priceless thing for these students that maybe it’s junior year, senior year, but maybe they could not otherwise afford but it regardless it’s free to them they just come and they just pick out a dress. It’s brought a lot of smiles to a lot of faces.”

If you have dresses, tuxes, shoes and accessories appropriate for prom, you can drop them off at the front desk of the high school from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every school day.

