Huck’s Cab/Rideshare shutting down next month

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - After 23 years of service a Hannibal transportation service will be shutting down next month.

Owner Steve Locke of Huck’s Cab/Rideshare said the service that takes residents in and around Hannibal is set to have its final ride on April 29. He said this will give those who have ride share cards a chance to use those up over the next month.

“No one wants to work,” Locke said. “I’ve advertised on Facebook three or four times and no one ever calls.”

Locke said the challenge to hire drivers began two years ago. He said he needs to have at least 8 drivers to run the service efficiently but is now down to two drivers.

“Without the help I just don’t feel that I’m giving a good service to the customers,” Locke said. “Because they deserve better. I tried to cut my hours back and it’s still hard. And that’s why I decided to go ahead and do the closing.”

Locke said his other service, Huck’s Medical, which transports patients to their doctor’s appointment (going as far as St. Louis) will still resume.

“The medical service is a state contract,” Locke said. “It’s better for the people because it gets them to their appointments and it pays better for the drivers.”

Locke said he will also do airport shuttle services.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.