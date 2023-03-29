Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Barry, Illinois-based poultry-processing company is about to cross into Northeast Missouri.

The manufacturing plant, Jones Poultry, is expanding to Hannibal on 515 Industrial Loop Rd. Economic leaders said they are thrilled to have this new $6 million investment bring 50 new jobs to the area.

“We think their business fits really well with what we have going on here,” said Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Corporation. “We have a pretty strong food manufacturing business and we think that will complement that.”

Kuhns said the building they will take over was vacant and a fixer-upper.

“We really appreciate their commitment to re-doing that building,” Kuhns said. “They’ve completely revitalized it.”

Jones Poultry will be screening candidates soon with an upcoming on-site job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 1.

