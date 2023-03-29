Leaders discuss potential sale of the Quincy City Hall Annex

QUINCY (WGEM) -The potential sale of the Quincy City Hall Annex to the Quincy Township continues to be a point of contention.

A special meeting of the Quincy Township Committee was called to discuss the sale of the building and potential renovations.

Quincy Township has a Personal Property Replacement Tax windfall of more than one million dollars.

That money must be spent or by law it would be transferred to the city.

Mayor Mike Troup offered a number of arguments for *not* selling the building including focusing on housing issues in the city and the appearance of conflicts of interest since members of the City Council also comprise the Township Board.

Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt said the PPRT money is a result of COVID-era funding and will not be at that level much longer. Hoyt says the township has more than $600,000 that must be spent.

She said there is a unique opportunity to make the purchase and do much-needed renovations on the building without costing residents more in increased taxes.

Township officials believe renovating the Annex will be the greatest use of taxpayer dollars as it would lessen the burden for them moving forward.

Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt said the purchase price on the ordinance that will be going to the city council is $347,000 which came from comparable sales that had been completed in the area within the last few years.

“We currently have money without raising the levy without directly affecting the taxpayers at this point and time to be able to maintain this building,” Hoyt said. “Fix the roof, the windows, do some tuck pointing, those sorts of things, get this building to a point where it is not going to be as much of a financial burden to the taxpayers because we will have done all of the repairs that need to be done.”

Troup also said he had been contacted by private investors about the building, though he declined to say who. He said the building doesn’t look to be for sale anytime soon.

The full Township Committee will discuss the matter Monday and vote on whether to send a resolution to the Quincy City Council for approval.

Money left over from the $600,000 after the purchase would be used for renovations of the building.

City officials received estimations for updates from Architechnics, a Quincy-based design firm.

Renovation priorities include the roof and windows which will cost upward of $253,000. The review stated the entire roof system needs to be replaced due to leaks throughout and during the new installation it is advised to consider adding insulation. The estimated cost for this project is $168,000. Exterior windows are also in need of updates that include the replacement of the windows and the wood framing costing around $85,000.

Township officials claim that the updates would not only influence long-term maintenance but other bills like electricity would reduced too.

In August of last year, the township notified the city they were interested in buying the building. Quincy Township would like to purchase the city’s annex building for $347,000.

“Our office helps individuals on a daily basis who need assistance with rent, mortgage, Ameren, those sorts of things, so giving us a place to be where everybody knows that, this is where we are because we have been located here since 1994,” Hoyt said. “Not needing to move and change that for all of the individuals who seek out our services it doesn’t directly help that issue at this point and time however, it helps our offices have security in where we are located, that were able to be here at a central location where people can easily access us for the assistance that we’re able to provide.”

A few aldermen voiced concern that taxpayers have already purchased the building and questioned if they should have to purchase it again or if there should there be a transfer of ownership. That conversation has been tabled for the discussion to have with the entire town board.

Mayor Troup expressed his apprehension in the matter saying that housing was the city’s greatest concern and the money should be invested to improve what directly affects the public. Stating that the funds would better be used somewhere else.

RELATED: Quincy City Council tables sale of downtown annex

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.