Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.
Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting
Target construction delayed until August
Target opening date delayed
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Fatal two-vehicle crash on IL-106 near Winchester
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
Macomb North Johnson Street
One person arrested after Macomb house party shooting

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam
Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Jones Poultry to expand in Hannibal
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
WIU tuition, other price increases approved for 2023-2024 school year
WIU tuition, other price increases approved for 2023-2024 school year