One more unseasonably cool day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another morning where temperatures are starting off chilly, in the 30s. There is currently a weak cold front just to our north. This front will move through the Tri-States through the morning hours. It will lead to mostly cloudy skies but it will not bring us any precipitation. As we head into the late morning/early afternoon hours, after the cold front has passed, the clouds will being to break apart leading to some clearing. Daytime highs will greatly depend on where you live today. Those that see the front first (the northern tier) will be the coolest with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Quincy and further south will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds are initially coming out of the south at about 5 to 10 mph but once the front passes those winds will shift to the north. Tonight will end up partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

All systems are a go for the beginning of a nice warmup starting tomorrow. Winds will shift to the south/southwest and they will get pretty breezy. I am expecting sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Those winds, along with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, will allow for warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Very late tomorrow night, we may have a few light scattered showers as our next, more potent, weather system inches closer.

Weather Alert for Friday: Concern for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms for Friday continues to increase for our region . These storms would look to impact us Friday late afternoon/evening. The storms look to start off scattered, in clusters. Then, they will evolve into a fast moving line of storms. Right now, all modes of severe weather look possible for our region. That means strong damaging wind gusts, large hail and even tornadoes. As you can see in the image below from the Storm Prediction Center, the orange color (threat level 3 out of 5) is very large. That means there is still a little uncertainty of where exactly the strongest of the storms will be. As more model data comes in, we will continue to keep you updated on the timing and location of where the strongest storms will be.

The Storm Prediction Center current has the Tri-States under a threat level 3 out of 5 for the chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday. (maxuser | WGEM)

