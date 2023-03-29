Outreach Community Center to host clothing drive

Outreach Community Center
Outreach Community Center
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s that time of year to swap out sweaters and scarves for shorts and tees. One Scott County nonprofit wants to help those who may be in need of these clothes as the weather starts to warm up.

On Friday the Outreach Community Center is hosting a Spring/Summer Clothes Giveaway.

Clothes and shoes will be available to all ages infant to adult along with other miscellaneous households items such as bedding and kitchenware.

And, it’s all for free.

“It just fills the gap of what people can’t afford right now,” said OCC’s owner Marsha Mayner. “Such as kids who outgrow things quickly.”

The clothing giveaway is on Friday Mar. 29 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Outreach Community Center at 31 S Main St. in Winchester.

You do not need to be a Scott County resident to attend.

