Quincy High School to have 68th Annual New Faces Variety Show

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Senior High School will be having their 68th Annual New Faces Variety Show this weekend.

The shows will start at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Quincy High School Theater.

The theme of this year’s show, Starry Night, will highlight more than 70 students featuring instrumentalists, singers, dancers and actors of QHS.

Director of K12 Music for Quincy Public School Debbie Johnson feels it is important to give students the opportunity to participate in events like this.

“Each act is something they came up with on their own. We even have some original compositions,” Johnson said. “So they all have a personal take on this and it is having the experience of being in something bigger than their own personal act.”

If you wish to attend, can can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time online.

Tickets for the show cost $18 for adults and $12 for students.

Some of acts/groups that will be in the variety show:

QHS Jazz Bands

QHS Show Choirs

Rock bands

Contemporary Christian songs and dances

Q-City Drumline

SKA Bands

Heinze Dance Academy

Kaiser Dance Studio

QHS Q-City Pommers

QHS Colorguard

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.