Resident shares thoughts on QPS consolidating transportation locations

QUINCY (WGEM) - A neighbor reacts as Quincy Public Schools move forward with plans to consolidate their transportation facilities.

Resident Brenda Potter has lived across from the bus barn for 30 years.

She’s happy to see all the buses move to their new home, K&L Arena, because she said the noise and lights from the buses should have never been left for neighbors to deal with.

“It gets so loud sometimes, it just gives you headaches or you know, just makes so much noise, I’ve probably lost hearing from it,” Potter said.

Quincy Public Schools will spend more than $7 million on renovating K&L arena to make it suitable to house QPS’ transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.

Officials have said transportation likely will move into the new space over Christmas break, with the other two departments moving in next summer.

