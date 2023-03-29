Traveling education center “Mobile Museum of Tolerance” comes to Pike Co. schools

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County middle and high school students are getting a history lesson on wheels this week through a traveling education center, Mobile Museum of Tolerance.

After spending two days at the Pleasant Hill CUSD #3 , the bus made its way over to the Western CUSD #12 in Barry on Wednesday.

“It really gives the kids an opportunity to talk about what they’re seeing going on in the world,” said MMOT education associate Elizabeth Blair. “The workshops are really about asking students questions, getting their observations on things, and it’s a great way to talk about things they may not be talking about in the classroom.”

The bus has a theater inside which showcases history segments highlighting racism, bullying, anti-Semitism, and all other themes related to intolerance.

“We’ve been doing programs that talk about civil rights and social media literacy,” Blair said. “We did the Anne Frank program in Pleasant Hill. And, talking to kids about how they can make a difference in this world.”

Blair said the MMOT program is growing popularity with a two year waitlist.

The MMOT will be in Kinderhook on Thursday and make its final stop in Griggsville on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.