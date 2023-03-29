Tri-State Vietnam veterans recognized on 50th anniversary of troops coming home

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Wednesday marked 50 years since the United States removed the last troops from Vietnam, officially ending U.S. direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.

Here in the Tri-States, dozens of Vietnam War veterans were honored at the Keokuk National Cemetery.

”The Vietnam War was such a controversy, it’s great that we can honor the veterans now when they weren’t brought home as respected as they should’ve been, so anytime we have something like this, it should be a positive and good feeling,” Mayor Kathie Mahoney said.

The ceremony began with the playing of the 21-gun salute followed by remarks from Mahoney, the cemetery’s supervisors, Brent Inskeep, Dustin Cackley of American Legion Post #41 and Wreaths Across America representative, Mindy Rude.

James Osborne, who completed one tour in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, was among the dozens of veterans in attendance.

“I was very fortunate to get to come home,” Osborne said.

Osborne served in the U.S. Air Force, later serving six years after his time in Vietnam.

“A lot of the guys were my age, were 18-19 years old,” Osborne said.

Osborne said the day feels like the “welcome home” that Vietnam troops didn’t initially receive when coming home from war.

“It wasn’t like World War II or anything like that where they had big parties out on the streets,” he said. “You wore your class-a uniform and as soon as you could get it off you took it off.”

Among the 504 Keokuk natives that were in the Vietnam War, seven were killed in action.

“I’ve had buddies on either side of me that died,” Vietnam veteran, Dale Clark, said. “You had good times you had bad times, but all in all, I’ll put it this way, I survived it.”

Clark was in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Vietnam War overall claimed more than 58,000 American lives.

Mahoney said her connection to the war is her brother in law, who came home after stepping on a landmine.

“He came home as a double amputee and got a job, worked, built his own house, never complained,” Mahoney said.

Veterans also received a special lapel pin to signify their service.

