WEATHER ALERT DAY Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a weather alert day for Friday. What does that mean for you? That means that you need to be thinking about your severe weather plan Friday early afternoon through Friday night. There’s a very dynamic storm system that will be approaching the Midwest and the Tri-State area Friday. The potential for tornadic activity, large hail, and damaging wind is in the cards. These storms will also be very prolific rainmakers, but they will be moving rather rapidly most likely around 50 mph. It is difficult but not impossible to get flash flooding when storms are moving at such a rapid rate. The storms should develop rapidly and then move from the west to the east. The exact time of initiation is still in question, and the exact location of the initiation of storm cells is also still in question. As it stands right now, there is a high likelihood that there will be severe storms in the area from Friday afternoon through Friday night. That is as good as we can pin it down right now. it is very likely there will be a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or a Tornado Watch issued for Friday afternoon through Friday evening. The issuance of watches is solely the job of the National Weather Service and only the National Weather Service. What we can do is relay any of that information to you and be a source for any breaking weather Friday. We will have a full complement of meteorologists in the Weather Center, Friday afternoon through Friday night. You can follow us on Facebook and on Twitter.

