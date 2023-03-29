WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Soccer Coach Reflects On 4-1 Victory Posted On The Pitch Against QND On Monday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The highly anticipated “Crosstown Showdown” on the IHSA girls soccer pitch featuring QHS and QND, held last night at Flinn Memorial Stadium, was surprisingly scoreless at the halftime break. The two teams came out for second half action, and it was Quincy that seemed to be on fire early as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Lady Raiders were able to get on the board.

In the end, it was the Lady Blue Devils rolling to a 4-1 win after the final horn sounded. The win raised Quincy High’s record to 3-0-2 on the season.

Lady Blue Devils head soccer coach Travis Dinkheller took timeout on Tuesday before the team’s Western Big Six Conference game against the Lady Panthers of United Township, to reflect on last night’s victory over the reigning state champions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.