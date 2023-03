WGEM Sports At Six: Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Venture To Mendon To Face The Unity Lady Mustangs On The IHSA Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, March 28, 2023

IHSA Softball Scoreboard

Quincy Notre Dame 10

Unity 0

IHSA Softball Scoreboard

Camp Point Central 9

Triopia 10

Western Big Six Conference

Quincy 7

Geneseo 22

QHS Now (3-1) On The Season

GHS Now (6-0) On The Season

Next Game: Quincy Lady Blue Devils At RIHS On Wednesday (4:00 PM)

Illini West 21

West Prairie 7

Macomb 4

Sherrard 3 (Final/8 Innings)

MHS: (WP) Kaitlyn Robinson ( 8 IP / 1 ER / 5K )

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1

Brown County 15

Astoria/VIT 16

Bushnell-Prairie City 3

Pittsfield 19

West Central 8

IHSA Baseball Scoreboard

Bushnell-Prairie City 2

Cuba/Spoon River Valley 1

Southeastern 17

Liberty 11

Palmyra 2

Quincy Notre Dame 10

QND: Alex Connoyer (2-Run Homer In The 5th Inning)

Pittsfield 2

Rushville-Industry 3

RIHSA: Derrick Phillips Hit Game-Winning RBI Single In Bottom Of 7th Inning

MSHSAA Baseball Scoreboard

South Shelby 12

La Plata 5

SS: Zaiden Wood ( 1 HR / 4 RBI )

SSHS Cardinals Now (3-0) On The Season

Knox County 6

North Shelby 2

Schuyler County 15

Novinger 0

Hannibal 7

Moberly 4

Atlanta 9

Scotland County 10

Kirksville 8

Mexico 7 (Final/13 Innings)

Paris

Monroe City (PPD)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.