WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Western Big Six Conference Battle Takes Place In The Gem City & Hanninal Lady Pirates Beat Marshall Thanks To 3-Goal Performance By Abbie Martin
QHS Lady Panthers Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium
QHS Lady Panthers Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, March 28, 2023

IHSA Girls Soccer

Western Big Six Conference

United Township 0

Quincy 1

QHS: Lady Blue Devils Post A Win By PK (Breighlyn Thomas Nets Winning Goal)

MSHSAA Girls Soccer

Marshall 3

Hannibal 4

HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals)

HHS: Ashley Davis (1 Goal)

HHS: Lady Pirates Now (3-3) On The Season & (2-0) In Conference

IGHSAU Soccer

Burlington Notre Dame 3

Fort Madison 1

IHSAA Boys Soccer

Williamsburg 1

(FMHS Wins 4-3 In Penalty Kicks)

FMHS Now (1-0) On The Season

Next Game: FM Bloodhounds Will Host Notre Dame On Monday

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Venture To Mendon To Face The Unity Lady Mustangs On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Venture To Mendon To Face The Unity Lady Mustangs On The IHSA Softball Dirt

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Soccer Coach Reflects On 4-1 Victory Posted On The Pitch Against QND On Monday Night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Soccer Coach Travis Dinkheller Reflects On Monday's Win Over Quincy Notre Dame

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 27) QHS Girls Head Soccer Head Coach Travis Dinkheller Offers Insight On Tonight’s “Crosstown Showdown” At Flinn Memorial Stadium vs. QND

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Girls Head Soccer Head Coach Travis Dinkheller Offers Insight On Tonight's "Crosstown Showdown" vs. QND Lady Raiders

Sports

Lady Blue Devils head soccer coach offers thoughts on 'Crosstown Showdown'

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 23) Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls To A Win Over KHS During Their Season Opener And Rushville-Industry Track Standout Katie Park Signs With QU Hawks

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Rushville-Industry Track And Cross Country Standout Katie Park Signs "NLI" With Quincy University

Sports

Lady Pirates soccer team wins over KHS, Rushville-Industry track standout Katie Park signs with QU

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QND Raiders Face The Huskies of Hersey On The IHSA Diamond At “The Ferd”

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Baseball: QND Raiders Play Host To The Huskies of Hersey At "The Ferd"

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame faces Hersey Huskies at 'The Ferd'

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 27) QHS Lady Blue Devils Play Host To QND At Flinn Memorial Stadium During “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Match-Up

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Crosstown Showdown" Quincy Lady Blue Devils Host Quincy Notre Dame On The IHSA Soccer Pitch

Sports

'Crosstown Showdown' at Flinn Memorial Stadium with the Lady Blue Devils hosting QND

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:35 AM CDT