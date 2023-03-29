WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 28) QHS Lady Blue Devils Take On The UT Lady Panthers On The IHSA Pitch At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Western Big Six Conference Battle Takes Place In The Gem City & Hanninal Lady Pirates Beat Marshall Thanks To 3-Goal Performance By Abbie Martin
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday, March 28, 2023
IHSA Girls Soccer
Western Big Six Conference
United Township 0
Quincy 1
QHS: Lady Blue Devils Post A Win By PK (Breighlyn Thomas Nets Winning Goal)
MSHSAA Girls Soccer
Marshall 3
Hannibal 4
HHS: Abbie Martin (3 Goals)
HHS: Ashley Davis (1 Goal)
HHS: Lady Pirates Now (3-3) On The Season & (2-0) In Conference
IGHSAU Soccer
Burlington Notre Dame 3
Fort Madison 1
IHSAA Boys Soccer
Williamsburg 1
(FMHS Wins 4-3 In Penalty Kicks)
FMHS Now (1-0) On The Season
Next Game: FM Bloodhounds Will Host Notre Dame On Monday
