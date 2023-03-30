Culver Stockton offers relief for students impacted by Iowa Wesleyan closure

QUINCY (WGEM) - University students are in search of a new home after Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to close the university at the end of this academic year. The university will officially close on May 31.

Culver Stockton College has made an agreement with Iowa Wesleyan to help their more than 850 students find a new academic home during the closure.

The closure decision comes following an analysis showing their lack of financial stability.

In the article on the Iowa Wesleyan University website, president of Iowa Wesleyan University Christine Plunkett said the decision was difficult and painful.

According to article, the university’s decision, “is based on a combination of financial challenges – increased operating costs due to inflationary pressures, changing enrollment trends, a significant drop in philanthropic giving, and the rejection of a proposal for federal COVID funding by Governor Reynolds.”

In the article president of Iowa Wesleyan University Christine Plunkett said their focus is now on assuring that their students have a smooth transition to another educational opportunity.

Four university signed a teach-out agreement with Iowa Wesleyan to ensure their student have options for new academic homes. The four university’s include William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque and Culver-Stockton College.

Culver-Stockton College is automatically accepting applications for students. The college is also committing to transfer the maximum number of credits and match students out-of-pocket tuition costs from the 2022-23 academic year.

To ease the transition to a new university, Culver-Stockton College is also offering personal transfer counseling.

Culver-Stockton College will be at the coffee depot right off of the Iowa Wesleyan campus tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to talk with students or answer any questions about the upcoming processes

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.