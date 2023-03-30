Fundraiser helps Hannibal youngster get opportunity to throw ‘Perfect Pitch’ at Busch Stadium

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A group of diehard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans are teaming up to make a dream come true for one Hannibal youngster.

Despite being blind since birth, 14-year-old Dougie Brawley has loved baseball since he was a young child.

Whether he was rooting for -- first the Hannibal Cavemen, then the Hannibal Hoots and finally the Quincy Gems -- Dougie could be found on summer nights at the ballpark with a ball and glove.

With the help of Blane Mundle and a Facebook group called Random Acts of Continuing Kindness, money is being raised to help send Dougie and his parents Stephanie and Doug Brawley to St. Louis to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Cardinals play the New York Yankees on July 1.

Mundle, a diehard Cardinals fan and memorabilia collector, said the idea to put a fundraiser together to get Dougie the opportunity to a throw out a first pitch came from another Cardinals fan from Hannibal, Jay Thorpe.

“There was a feature story about Dougie and how he loved sports,” said Mundle, a longtime Hannibal educator. “Jay called me and asked if we could do something to get Dougie to throw out a first pitch at Busch Stadium. I said absolutely, let’s give it a try.”

Mundle contacted Cardinals officials and plans quickly came together for Dougie’s first pitch opportunity, which is still a surprise so far for the youngster.

To that end ogranizers are putting together a “Perfect Pitch” fundraising event at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Hannibal American Legion building. There is no charge to attend.

The menu for the event is, of course, ballpark food including hotdogs, brats, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, popcorn, peanuts and soda. Beer is available from the American Legion bar.

There will be silent auctions featuring many local businesses as well as sports memorabilia featuring Albert Pujols, Brendan Donovan, Whitey Herzog, Stan Musial, game used items from MLB players, autographs from NFL players, Cardinals tickets and golf items. No ticket is needed to bid on auction items.

Already, nearly 300 tickets have been sold as part of the fundraiser for the July 1 game, which is Roger Maris bobblehead giveaway and an Aug. 4 game against the Colorado Rockies, which is Paul Goldschmidt bobblehead giveaway.

Also, Donovan agreed to sign 100 Gold Glove baseballs to sell as part of the fundraiser. The baseballs come with MLB authentication.

Donovan, who plays both the infield and the outfield, quickly became Dougie’s favorite player during the Cardinals Caravan visit in February to Hannibal. The two formed a special bond, so much so that Donovan let it be known he wanted to catch Dougie’s first pitch.

Money has also been raised via numerous auctions of tickets and memorabilia as well as donations the past few months.

“Dougie is a fantastic young man and he loves Cardinals baseball,” Mundle said. “It’s exciting to do good things for extraordinary people.”

On July 1, Dougie will have an extraordinary experience from the mound in Busch Stadium..

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.