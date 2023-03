Deaths:

Jeff Will, age 66, of Quincy died on March 27 in Blessing Hospital.

C.F. “Bud” Schanbacher Jr., age 91, died on December 10.

Bonita Marie Molsey, age 80, of Montrose, Iowa, died on March 26 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Ft. Madison, Iowa.

Births:

No births to report.

