Jennifer Aniston says entire generation is finding ‘Friends’ offensive: reports

"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event...
"Friends" cast members shown at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event in 2002.(AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jennifer Aniston is sharing thoughts on how the comedic culture has changed since the days of “Friends.”

“Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved,” Aniston told AFP in Paris.

The 54-year-old actress was interviewed while promoting her new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2″ when the topic came up, according to CNN.

“Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” Aniston said.

She also touched on how much the culture has changed since “Friends” and other comedies aired in the 1990s.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive,” Aniston said. “There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through – but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

CNN reports the show’s lack of diversity has long been a hot topic with series co-creator Marta Kauffman expressing remorse about it last year.

“Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy,” Kaufman told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Police investigate two-car fatal crash on IL 106
Door-to-door scam
Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam
Proposed Bill would ban school suspensions
Missouri school reacts to suspension bill
Strong to severe storms will be possible late tomorrow afternoon and into the evening.
Weather Alert for tomorrow due to two factors

Latest News

Culver Stockton offers relief for students impacted by Iowa Wesleyan closure
Culver Stockton offers relief for students impacted by Iowa Wesleyan closure
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Non-profit launches campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Non-profit launches campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
John Wood Community College to host College Connections event
John Wood Community College to host College Connections event
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire