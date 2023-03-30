John Wood Community College to host College Connections event

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to go to college or want to take that first step but are unsure how to move forward, one Tri-State college is available to help.

John Wood Community College is hosting a College Connections event at their Southeast Education Center.

“Our goal is to meet students where they’re at,” Adult Admissions Coordinator Melissa Hess said. “And this can be students of all ages and all stages. High school students, parents, adult college students, and anyone and anywhere in between are welcome.”

Attendants will have a chance to learn about academic programs, financial aid and applying in addition to free career coaching.

New students attending the event will get a $100 fall scholarship.

“Current students can come sign up for classes,” Hess said. “Or for those who haven’t even started yet but have questions. We can do it all in this one stop evening.”

College Connections is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at 39637 260th Ave.

It is a free public event and no registration is required.

