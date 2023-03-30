John Wood Community College to host College Connections event

JWCC Southeast Education Center
JWCC Southeast Education Center(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to go to college or want to take that first step but are unsure how to move forward, one Tri-State college is available to help.

John Wood Community College is hosting a College Connections event at their Southeast Education Center.

“Our goal is to meet students where they’re at,” Adult Admissions Coordinator Melissa Hess said. “And this can be students of all ages and all stages. High school students, parents, adult college students, and anyone and anywhere in between are welcome.”

Attendants will have a chance to learn about academic programs, financial aid and applying in addition to free career coaching.

New students attending the event will get a $100 fall scholarship.

“Current students can come sign up for classes,” Hess said. “Or for those who haven’t even started yet but have questions. We can do it all in this one stop evening.”

College Connections is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at 39637 260th Ave.

It is a free public event and no registration is required.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Police investigate two-car fatal crash on IL 106
Door-to-door scam
Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam
Proposed Bill would ban school suspensions
Missouri school reacts to suspension bill
Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting

Latest News

Maintenance of the nature trails largely relies on the help of volunteers.
New nature trail coming to Quincy
City officials says the powerlines and towers are an eyesore for the riverfront park.
Riverfront development project advancing
A benefit concert is planned for Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. at The Wine Sellers in Macomb.
Non-profit launches campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Culver Stockton College is trying to help displaced Iowa Wesleyan students find their...
Culver Stockton offers relief for students impacted by Iowa Wesleyan closure