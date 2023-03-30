Milder Today; Weather Alert Day for Severe Thunderstorms Expected on Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mostly sunny but breezy conditions will walk out the rest of your Thursday. Overnight, breezy conditions are expected to continue with southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially after midnight, but these are largely expected to be sub-severe and more of a scattered variety.

Friday will be breezy throughout the day and much of the Tri-States is under a Wind Advisory that begins at 1 PM on Friday, namely for locations west of the Illinois River and south of US 24, but the entire region could see winds gusting as high as 50+ mph, especially in the evening after the cold front passes through. Some sunshine is anticipated during the morning and early afternoon, mixed with periods of clouds, before the arrival of more potent weather later in the day.

Severe Weather Impacts and Timing on Friday, March 31st – Late Afternoon and Early Evening; Note: This is an evolving forecast and updates will be made as future model runs allow.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) continues to have much of the area under a threat level 3 out of 5 (orange shade) for the chance of strong to severe storms for tomorrow (Friday). However, the SPC now has portions of the northern tier under a threat level 4 out of 5 (red shade). (WGEM)

A seasonably potent low-pressure system will deepen and gyrate into North-North Central Iowa by late Friday afternoon. This will bring the Tri-States into the open warm sector ahead of this main surface low as a strong cold front approaches our region from the west whilst a warm front passes to our north. The expectation is that storms will initiate ahead of the cold front in the open warm sector, somewhere east of I-35 in central Iowa and central Missouri after 2 PM. These storms will move rapidly east and further development is likely as the system positions itself more proximal to the Tri-States by late Friday afternoon.

For our far northern tier of counties, storms are expected to move into the region between 2-5 PM. These could be isolated storms ahead of the main line and there are some model differences as to the extent or coverage of these storms. In addition, a more robust line of convection ahead of the cold front is also expected to develop and reach our western tier of counties (MO side of the river and Lee County, IA) between 4-6 PM Friday and push rapidly east, likely impacting the Illinois side of the viewing area between 5-8 PM on Friday. This line, if it materializes, would likely have the potential for greater coverage due to it being more linear, i.e., a squall line.

The threat for all types of severe weather is indubitably on the table. The most significant threats are the dyadic risk for tornadoes, one or two of which could be on the stronger side, as well as damaging straight-line winds in excess of 58 mph, with a secondary threat for large hail in excess of 1.00 inch in diameter too. Any and all storms associated with this system have the potential to produce multi-modal severe weather. Storms will be moving rapidly to the ENE at 50-55 mph; hence, having a plan in place now would be advised, that way you are prepared to act if less advanced warning is available on Friday afternoon or evening.

While the greatest threat presently lies over the northern tier of the Tri-States, which is in a threat level 4 out of 5, it’s important to remember that ALL portions of the viewing area lie within a threat level 3 or higher, so being weather aware is a must on Friday.

J. Risley

