New nature trail coming to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Park roads and restrooms are opening up for the season this week, along with Quincy’s several nature trails.

While the trails technically were open, volunteers are now beginning the process of clearing out and cleaning the trails, so they are open for walkers, hikers and bikers of all skill levels.

Nature Trails Coordinator with Quincy Park District Alex Adams said the trails have been a huge success and something the city could not have done without the help of volunteers.

“It’s a beautiful system that’s been volunteer built over the past three years,” Adams said. “I’ve organized all the volunteer days so far and we’ve had a great response from the community. It’s awesome to see family members down here exploring the trails, getting out in nature, spending time together.”

Helping add to the excitement is the opening of a brand new trail system called the “Nature Trails East.”

These 15 acres of nature trails and wildlife will run parallel to Cedar Creek and will run roughly from 25th Street to 36th Street and Kochs lane.

Adams said he is happy the city is getting a new trail system for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m super excited. With these trails having been signed and completed for the last three years,” Adams said. “As a person who rides often or hikes these trails often, it’ll be something fresh, something new to explore.”

These new trails are technically open, although there is limited signage. Adams said he hopes to have signs installed later this spring or summer.

In the meantime, Quincy Park District is looking for volunteers to help clear and clean the trails around the city.

There are four Nature Trails Volunteer Days coming up on the following Sundays:

Sunday, April 2

Sunday April 16

Sunday April 30

Sunday May 7

The volunteer days run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone wishing to help out does not need to register, they should just report to the Quincy Park District Office at 1231 Bonansinga Drive by 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.