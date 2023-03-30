Non-profit launches campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

A benefit concert is planned for Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. at The Wine Sellers in Macomb.
A benefit concert is planned for Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. at The Wine Sellers in Macomb.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Here in the Tri-States, Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is launching a “Start by Believing” campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off on Friday with a benefit concert at The Wine Sellers in downtown Macomb. Local musician, Bill Maakestad, will perform with all the proceeds going towards WIRC Victim Services.

WIRC Public Relations Manager, Jamie Roth, said Victim Services has created a three-step process to educate the community on when a person says they’ve become victim to assault.

”Unfortunately the [abuse] rates are very high in the United States and around the world, and so chances are that every person knows at least one person who has experienced this traumatic event, and so the first thing we do is tell them to start by believing that person, that’s the best thing you can do whenever someone says they’ve been abused,” Roth said.

According to the CDC, 1 in 7 children every year experience abuse.

Roth said the next steps are to respectfully ask the victim how you can help and to provide WIRC Victim Service information.

“Every survivor is different, every situation is different, not everyone wants counseling, not everybody wants legal advocacy, sometimes they just want to talk and that’s okay,” she added.

WIRC will also launch several community outreach displays and activities during the month of April.

Hands Around the Courthouse is planned in Macomb on April 21.

Admission to Friday’s concert is free.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
two vehicle personal injury traffic crash on IL-106 at OLD 36 (near Winchester).
Police investigate two-car fatal crash on IL 106
Door-to-door scam
Quincy residents report door-to-door sales scam
Proposed Bill would ban school suspensions
Missouri school reacts to suspension bill
Donell Williams
Macomb Police identify suspect and deceased in weekend shooting

Latest News

City officials says the powerlines and towers are an eyesore for the riverfront park.
Riverfront development project advancing
Culver Stockton College is trying to help displaced Iowa Wesleyan students find their...
Culver Stockton offers relief for students impacted by Iowa Wesleyan closure
Demond E. Wilson Jr.
Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness
Friday's Severe Weather Threat Includes All Hazards, Especially Damaging Straight-line Winds...
Milder Today; Weather Alert Day for Severe Thunderstorms Expected on Friday