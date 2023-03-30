Non-profit launches campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

MACOMB (WGEM) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Here in the Tri-States, Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is launching a “Start by Believing” campaign.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off on Friday with a benefit concert at The Wine Sellers in downtown Macomb. Local musician, Bill Maakestad, will perform with all the proceeds going towards WIRC Victim Services.

WIRC Public Relations Manager, Jamie Roth, said Victim Services has created a three-step process to educate the community on when a person says they’ve become victim to assault.

”Unfortunately the [abuse] rates are very high in the United States and around the world, and so chances are that every person knows at least one person who has experienced this traumatic event, and so the first thing we do is tell them to start by believing that person, that’s the best thing you can do whenever someone says they’ve been abused,” Roth said.

According to the CDC, 1 in 7 children every year experience abuse.

Roth said the next steps are to respectfully ask the victim how you can help and to provide WIRC Victim Service information.

“Every survivor is different, every situation is different, not everyone wants counseling, not everybody wants legal advocacy, sometimes they just want to talk and that’s okay,” she added.

WIRC will also launch several community outreach displays and activities during the month of April.

Hands Around the Courthouse is planned in Macomb on April 21.

Admission to Friday’s concert is free.

