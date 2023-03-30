Police make second arrest in Macomb shooting, ask for help identifying witness

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police on Thursday announced a second arrest had been made following a shooting at a house party Saturday at 533 N. Johnson St. in Macomb.

Police stated 25-year-old Demond E. Wilson Jr. of Calumet Park, Illinois, had been arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond has been set at $750,000.

Help with witness

On Thursday Macomb Police also asked for the public’s help in identifying a witness in the incident. Police stated the person is not a suspect; however, they believe he knows important details related to the case.

Witness (Macomb Police Department)

If you know the person above, Macomb Police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222. Police stated callers will remain anonymous.

Arrest on Monday

On Monday police reported the arrest of Donell D. Williams, 23, of Macomb. According to police, Williams was in possession of a felony amount of illegal drugs and a firearm. This led to the charge of armed violence.

Donnell Williams (McDonough County Sheriff's Office)

House party shooting on Saturday

On Saturday Police said they responded to a call of shots fired at a house party in the 500 block of North Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

“It’s believed the altercation began and then gunfire erupted,” said Macomb Interim Police Chief Jeff Hamer.

Police reported that Jerman Beathea, 26, of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene and ten other people were struck by gunfire and transported to McDonough District Hospital. Many of them were wounded with superficial gunshot wounds and were triaged then transported by ambulance to other area trauma units.

Police said six of the wounded were Western Illinois University students. Beathea was not a WIU student.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.